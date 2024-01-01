Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Chuuk Closing Ceremony Aboard Mercy [Image 18 of 18]

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Chuuk Closing Ceremony Aboard Mercy

    CHUUK, MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    01.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Celia Martin 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Mark Melson, commander of Task Force 73, left, assists the daughters of Ambassador Jennifer Johnson, U.S. ambassador to the Federated States of Micronesia, middle, with cutting a cake alongside Johnson, back middle, and His Excellency Wesley Simina, President of the Federated States of Micronesia, right, during the Chuuk closing ceremony aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19), anchored off Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia, as part of Pacific Partnership 2024-1, Jan. 20, 2024. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Celia Martin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2024
    Date Posted: 01.20.2024 06:33
    Photo ID: 8204317
    VIRIN: 240120-N-GA297-1251
    Resolution: 4589x3186
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: CHUUK, FM
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Chuuk Closing Ceremony Aboard Mercy [Image 18 of 18], by PO2 Celia Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Chuuk Closing Ceremony Aboard Mercy
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Chuuk Closing Ceremony Aboard Mercy
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Chuuk Closing Ceremony Aboard Mercy
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Chuuk Closing Ceremony Aboard Mercy
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Chuuk Closing Ceremony Aboard Mercy
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Chuuk Closing Ceremony Aboard Mercy
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Chuuk Closing Ceremony Aboard Mercy
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Chuuk Closing Ceremony Aboard Mercy
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Chuuk Closing Ceremony Aboard Mercy
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Chuuk Closing Ceremony Aboard Mercy
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Chuuk Closing Ceremony Aboard Mercy
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Chuuk Closing Ceremony Aboard Mercy
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Chuuk Closing Ceremony Aboard Mercy
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Chuuk Closing Ceremony Aboard Mercy
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Chuuk Closing Ceremony Aboard Mercy
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Chuuk Closing Ceremony Aboard Mercy
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Chuuk Closing Ceremony Aboard Mercy
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Chuuk Closing Ceremony Aboard Mercy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    closing ceremony
    PP24
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1
    Pacific Partnership 24-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT