Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Chuuk Closing Ceremony Aboard Mercy

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Mark Melson, commander of Task Force 73, gives opening remarks during the Chuuk closing ceremony aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19), anchored off Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia, as part of Pacific Partnership 2024-1, Jan. 20, 2024. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Celia Martin)

Date Taken: 01.20.2024 Location: CHUUK, FM