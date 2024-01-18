Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America Conducts Vertical Operations [Image 3 of 3]

    USS America Conducts Vertical Operations

    EAST CHINA SEA

    01.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cole Pursley 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    EAST CHINA SEA (January 15, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) conduct a vertical replenishment with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship, USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE-10) on the flight deck while sailing in the East China Sea, January 15. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)

    This work, USS America Conducts Vertical Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Cole Pursley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Flight Operations
    Aviation Ordnanceman
    Flight Deck
    USS America (LHA 6)

