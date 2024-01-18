USS America Conducts Vertical Operations

EAST CHINA SEA (January 15, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) conduct a vertical replenishment with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship, USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE-10) on the flight deck while sailing in the East China Sea, January 15. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)

