An F-18F Super Hornet assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106 flies by the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) during flight operations in the Atlantic Ocean, Jan 18, 2024. George Washington is underway in support of carrier qualifications.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John T. Jarrett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2024 Date Posted: 01.19.2024 22:24 Photo ID: 8204150 VIRIN: 240118-N-JD579-1509 Resolution: 6000x3368 Size: 12.41 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, George Washington Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 John Jarrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.