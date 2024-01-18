Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    George Washington Flight Operations [Image 2 of 5]

    George Washington Flight Operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Jarrett 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    An F-35C Lightning assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147 launches from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) during flight operations in the Atlantic Ocean, Jan 18, 2024. George Washington is underway in support of carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John T. Jarrett)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 22:32
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Flight Operations
    CVN73
    F-35
    USSGW

