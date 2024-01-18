USACE Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery Field Office Commander has a special message for Irvington Middle School Students

Col. Jess Curry, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery Field Office Commander has a special message for Ms. Luann Starr's 7th and 8th grade students from Irvington Middle School in New York:



On behalf of the entire U.S. Army Corps of Engineers team working to help the people of Maui begin to recover from the devastating fires that occurred in August 2023, thank you to Ms. Luann Starr and her 7th and 8th-grade students from Irvington Middle School for sending us such amazing care packages and heartfelt letters for the holiday season.



Your kindness has lifted our spirits, making spending this time away from our homes and loved ones, just a little bit easier and allowing us to continue helping the people of Maui recover.

Thank you!

-Col. Jess Curry, Hawai‘i Wildfire Recovery Field Office Commander

