    Therapy dogs visit Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery Field Office

    KIHEI, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2024

    Photo by Erin Jimenez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Kylene Patton, supervisory logistics manager from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District visits with a therapy dog at the Recovery Field Office in Kihei, Hawai‘i.

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 21:35
    USACE
    Maui
    Kihei
    Hawaii Wildfires

