Kylene Patton, supervisory logistics manager from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District visits with a therapy dog at the Recovery Field Office in Kihei, Hawai‘i.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 21:35
|Photo ID:
|8204142
|VIRIN:
|240118-A-UH046-1008
|Resolution:
|4096x2730
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|KIHEI, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Therapy dogs visit Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery Field Office, by Erin Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
