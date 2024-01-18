Artisans at Work

Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) has robust manufacturing capabilities as one of its premiere services.

At FRCSW's manufacturing division, machinist like David Nguyen works on a DMG Mori while employing his creative skills to create a T-fitting for an aircraft.

FRCSW's world-class manufacturing facility is desinged to fulfill the needs of the U.S. and allied nations' national defense.

