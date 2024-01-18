Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Artisans at Work

    Artisans at Work

    UNITED STATES

    01.12.2024

    Photo by Maria Rachel Melchor 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) has robust manufacturing capabilities as one of its premiere services.
    At FRCSW's manufacturing division, machinist like David Nguyen works on a DMG Mori while employing his creative skills to create a T-fitting for an aircraft.
    FRCSW's world-class manufacturing facility is desinged to fulfill the needs of the U.S. and allied nations' national defense.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 19:21
    Photo ID: 8204027
    VIRIN: 240112-O-NW381-1668
    Resolution: 3235x2288
    Size: 4.87 MB
    Location: US
    This work, Artisans at Work, by Maria Rachel Melchor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #frcsw #frcswartisans #frcswmanufacturing #navair #comfrc

