Hawaii's State Bird the Hawaiian Nene on PMRF

KEKAHA, Hawai‘i (Jan. 19, 2024) Two Hawaiian nene (Hawaiian geese) walks with new goslings on Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, Kekaha, Hawaii. The Hawaiian nene is Hawaii’s state bird and is currently considered endangered by the state of Hawaii. As new infrastructure and predators were introduced to the Hawaiian islands, the population reached an extreme low of roughly 30 birds in the 1950’s according to the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife, but with the help of state-wide conservation efforts the birds have made a significant comeback with as many as 637 individual nene documented on PMRF alone.(U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)

