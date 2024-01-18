Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii's State Bird the Hawaiian Nene on PMRF

    Hawaii's State Bird the Hawaiian Nene on PMRF

    KEKAHA, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Louis Lea 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    KEKAHA, Hawai‘i (Jan. 19, 2024) Two Hawaiian nene (Hawaiian geese) walks with new goslings on Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, Kekaha, Hawaii. The Hawaiian nene is Hawaii’s state bird and is currently considered endangered by the state of Hawaii. As new infrastructure and predators were introduced to the Hawaiian islands, the population reached an extreme low of roughly 30 birds in the 1950’s according to the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife, but with the help of state-wide conservation efforts the birds have made a significant comeback with as many as 637 individual nene documented on PMRF alone.(U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024
    Location: KEKAHA, HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii's State Bird the Hawaiian Nene on PMRF [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Louis Lea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WILDLIFE
    NAVY
    PMRF
    RCUH

