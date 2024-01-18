Division Best Medic Competition

U.S. Army medics assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division and the 44th Medical Brigade compete in a stress shoot event during a best medic competition on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Jan. 17, 2024. The competition, hosted by the 82nd Airborne Division, tested Soldiers' medical knowledge and physical ability as they completed a 13-mile ruck, stress shoot, obstacle course, medical knowledge testing lanes, and a written test. The two highest scoring competitors from each unit are scheduled to move on as a team and represent their respective organizations at the Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Clark Army Best Medic Competition on Fort Liberty in March. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Matthew Keegan)

