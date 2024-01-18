Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Division Best Medic Competition [Image 2 of 4]

    Division Best Medic Competition

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Pvt. Matthew Keegan 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army medics assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division and the 44th Medical Brigade compete in a stress shoot event during a best medic competition on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Jan. 17, 2024. The competition, hosted by the 82nd Airborne Division, tested Soldiers' medical knowledge and physical ability as they completed a 13-mile ruck, stress shoot, obstacle course, medical knowledge testing lanes, and a written test. The two highest scoring competitors from each unit are scheduled to move on as a team and represent their respective organizations at the Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Clark Army Best Medic Competition on Fort Liberty in March. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Matthew Keegan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 17:38
    Photo ID: 8203929
    VIRIN: 240117-A-MH031-1060
    Resolution: 2485x3106
    Size: 6.75 MB
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Division Best Medic Competition [Image 4 of 4], by PV2 Matthew Keegan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Division Best Medic Competition
    Division Best Medic Competition
    Division Best Medic Competition
    Division Best Medic Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT