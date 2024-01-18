U.S. Army medics assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division and the 44th Medical Brigade compete in a stress shoot event during a best medic competition on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Jan. 17, 2024. The competition, hosted by the 82nd Airborne Division, tested Soldiers' medical knowledge and physical ability as they completed a 13-mile ruck, stress shoot, obstacle course, medical knowledge testing lanes, and a written test. The two highest scoring competitors from each unit are scheduled to move on as a team and represent their respective organizations at the Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Clark Army Best Medic Competition on Fort Liberty in March. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Matthew Keegan)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 17:38
|Photo ID:
|8203929
|VIRIN:
|240117-A-MH031-1060
|Resolution:
|2485x3106
|Size:
|6.75 MB
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Division Best Medic Competition [Image 4 of 4], by PV2 Matthew Keegan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT