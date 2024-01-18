U.S. Army 1st Lt. Nadine Schofer, a medical officer assigned to the 44th Medical Brigade, competes in a race on the All-American Mile obstacle course during a best medic competition on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Jan. 18, 2024. The competition, hosted by the 82nd Airborne Division, tested Soldiers' medical knowledge and physical ability as they completed a 13-mile ruck, stress shoot, obstacle course, medical knowledge testing lanes, and a written test. The two highest scoring competitors from each unit are scheduled to move on as a team and represent their respective organizations at the Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Clark Army Best Medic Competition on Fort Liberty in March. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Matthew Keegan)
This work, Division Best Medic Competition [Image 4 of 4], by PV2 Matthew Keegan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
