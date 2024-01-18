D-Series Day 2 2024

The 10th Mountain Division holds an award ceremony for the top five squads that competed in D-Series at the Magrath Sports Complex, Fort Drum, N.Y. Jan. 19, 2024. Today’s D-Series commemorates the trials and tribulations of the inaugural class of the 10th Mountain Division, experienced during the culminating event held in 1944 that bears the same name. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)

