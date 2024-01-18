Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D-Series Day 2 2024

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 10th Mountain Division holds an award ceremony for the top five squads that competed in D-Series at the Magrath Sports Complex, Fort Drum, N.Y. Jan. 19, 2024. Today’s D-Series commemorates the trials and tribulations of the inaugural class of the 10th Mountain Division, experienced during the culminating event held in 1944 that bears the same name. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 17:27
    Photo ID: 8203922
    VIRIN: 240119-A-RM492-9642
    Resolution: 6240x1981
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US
    10th Mountain Division
    Alpine
    DSeriesXXIV

