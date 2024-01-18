Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D-Series Day 2 2024 [Image 1 of 2]

    D-Series Day 2 2024

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    10th Mountain Division, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, were the fourth team to complete the 2024 D-Series Competition ruck march, walking through the finish line at the Magrath Sports Complex, Fort Drum, N.Y. Jan. 19, 2024. Soldiers participating in D-Series had their mental and physical fortitude pushed to the limits by adapting and overcoming challenges such as a ruck march, qualifications for multiple critical weapons systems under simulated stress, and several hands-on tests validating knowledge over essential Alpine survival skills and unit history. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)

    This work, D-Series Day 2 2024 [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

