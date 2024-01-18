10th Mountain Division, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, were the fourth team to complete the 2024 D-Series Competition ruck march, walking through the finish line at the Magrath Sports Complex, Fort Drum, N.Y. Jan. 19, 2024. Soldiers participating in D-Series had their mental and physical fortitude pushed to the limits by adapting and overcoming challenges such as a ruck march, qualifications for multiple critical weapons systems under simulated stress, and several hands-on tests validating knowledge over essential Alpine survival skills and unit history. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2024 Date Posted: 01.19.2024 17:38 Photo ID: 8203908 VIRIN: 240119-A-RM492-8222 Resolution: 6240x4160 Size: 2.67 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, D-Series Day 2 2024 [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.