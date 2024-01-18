10th Mountain Division, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, were the fourth team to complete the 2024 D-Series Competition ruck march, walking through the finish line at the Magrath Sports Complex, Fort Drum, N.Y. Jan. 19, 2024. Soldiers participating in D-Series had their mental and physical fortitude pushed to the limits by adapting and overcoming challenges such as a ruck march, qualifications for multiple critical weapons systems under simulated stress, and several hands-on tests validating knowledge over essential Alpine survival skills and unit history. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 17:38
|Photo ID:
|8203908
|VIRIN:
|240119-A-RM492-8222
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|2.67 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, D-Series Day 2 2024 [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
