Recon Company Conducts Precision Raid During Integrated Training

A U.S. Navy special operations independent duty corpsman, left, assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, administers intravenous fluid to a simulated casualty during a precision raid at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 10, 2024. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

