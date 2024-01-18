Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recon Company Conducts Precision Raid During Integrated Training [Image 4 of 6]

    Recon Company Conducts Precision Raid During Integrated Training

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Navy special operations independent duty corpsman, left, assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, administers intravenous fluid to a simulated casualty during a precision raid at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 10, 2024. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 16:11
    Photo ID: 8203707
    VIRIN: 240110-M-YF186-1492
    Resolution: 6614x3720
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recon Company Conducts Precision Raid During Integrated Training [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Recon
    Expeditionary
    Amphibious
    Marines
    Ground Element
    SOIDC

