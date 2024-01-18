A U.S. Marine assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, guard simulated detainees during a precision raid at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 10, 2024. During the training, Marines used simulated munitions requiring the wear of special protective equipment. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2024 Date Posted: 01.19.2024 16:11 Photo ID: 8203706 VIRIN: 240110-M-YF186-1437 Resolution: 6373x3585 Size: 2.63 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Recon Company Conducts Precision Raid During Integrated Training [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.