U.S. 2nd Fleet Commander Visits USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55)

Vice Adm. Doug Perry, commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet, uses the 1MC to address the crew of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) at Naval Station Norfolk during a scheduled ship visit, Jan. 19, 2024. U.S. 2nd Fleet employs maritime forces ready to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic and Arctic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch)

