    U.S. 2nd Fleet Commander Visits USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) [Image 5 of 7]

    U.S. 2nd Fleet Commander Visits USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55)

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anderson W Branch 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    Vice Adm. Doug Perry, commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet, speaks with Sailors aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) at Naval Station Norfolk during a scheduled ship visit, Jan. 19, 2024. U.S. 2nd Fleet employs maritime forces ready to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic and Arctic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch)

