NCANG recruiters witness 48 immigrants become US citizens

U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Jason Jackson and Tech. Sgt. Chijioke, Chinaka, recruiters, 145th Airlift Wing stands during the singing of the National Anthem during a naturalization ceremony at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) office in Charlotte, North Carolina, Nov. 16, 2023. In November 2023, 80,100 naturalizations took place in the U.S. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Mass Communication Specialist Tech. Sgt. Mary McKnight)

