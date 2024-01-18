Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NCANG recruiters witness 48 immigrants become US citizens [Image 1 of 3]

    NCANG recruiters witness 48 immigrants become US citizens

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Mary McKnight 

    145th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs North Carolina Air National Guard

    Forty-eight immigrants take their oath of citizenship to the United States (U.S.) at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) office in Charlotte, North Carolina, Nov. 16, 2023. In November 2023, 80,100 naturalizations took place in the U.S. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Mass Communication Specialist Tech. Sgt. Mary McKnight)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 13:02
    Photo ID: 8203238
    VIRIN: 231116-Z-AU266-1857
    Resolution: 5008x3336
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCANG recruiters witness 48 immigrants become US citizens [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Mary McKnight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NCANG recruiters witness 48 immigrants become US citizens
    NCANG recruiters witness 48 immigrants become US citizens
    NCANG recruiters witness 48 immigrants become US citizens

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NCANG recruiters witness 48 immigrants become US citizens

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Citizenship
    Recruiting
    NCANG
    145th Airlift Wing
    145 AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT