    P-8A Poseidon Takes Off [Image 7 of 7]

    P-8A Poseidon Takes Off

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    240117-N-AN659-2007 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 17, 2024) A P-8A Poseidon assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46 takes off from the runway at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Italy, Jan. 17, 2024. VP-46 is currently deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operation in support of naval operations to maintain maritime security and stability, deter aggression and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 12:34
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT
