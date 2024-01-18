P-8A Poseidon Takes Off

240117-N-AN659-2007 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 17, 2024) A P-8A Poseidon assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46 takes off from the runway at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Italy, Jan. 17, 2024. VP-46 is currently deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operation in support of naval operations to maintain maritime security and stability, deter aggression and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost.)

