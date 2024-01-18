Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Special Warfare Assessment Command WODapalooza 2024

    Naval Special Warfare Assessment Command WODapalooza 2024

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alex Kerska 

    Naval Special Warfare Center

    240113-N-LW994-1205 – MIAMI (Jan. 13, 2024) - A Navy SEAL motivates a man doing the overhead raises portion of his attempt of the Workout of the Day (WOD) during a Naval Special Warfare Assessment Command outreach event at the WODapalooza Crossfit event at Bayfront Park. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Kerska)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2024
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US
    This work, Naval Special Warfare Assessment Command WODapalooza 2024, by PO2 Alex Kerska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SWCC
    SEAL
    Naval Special Warfare
    NSWAC

