Naval Special Warfare Assessment Command WODapalooza 2024

240111-N-LW994-1106 – MIAMI (Jan. 11, 2024) - A Special Warfare Combat Crewman (SWCC) inspects a man’s squat form during a Naval Special Warfare Assessment Command outreach event at the WODapalooza Crossfit event at Bayfront Park. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Kerska)

