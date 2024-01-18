Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3ID Soldiers compete alongside NATO Allies in Romanian Air Defense “Dracula Games” [Image 1 of 4]

    3ID Soldiers compete alongside NATO Allies in Romanian Air Defense “Dracula Games”

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Anthony Ford 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Sgt. David Dahl, a combat engineer assigned to 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, tosses a training grenade during the “Dracula Games'' hosted by the Romanian Air Defense at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Jan. 19, 2024. The Dracula Games was a series of mental and physical small-team challenges involving four different countries: the 3rd Infantry Division representing the U.S., the U.K. Eagle Troop representing the U.K., the 12th Croatian Contingent “Iron Boars” representing Croatia, and the Romanian Air Defense “Transylvanian Gepards” representing Romania. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Anthony Ford)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 10:48
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3ID Soldiers compete alongside NATO Allies in Romanian Air Defense “Dracula Games” [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Anthony Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Infantry Division
    3ID
    EUCOM
    XVIII ABN Corps
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

