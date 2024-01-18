3ID Soldiers compete alongside NATO Allies in Romanian Air Defense “Dracula Games”

U.S. Army Sgt. David Dahl, a combat engineer assigned to 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, tosses a training grenade during the “Dracula Games'' hosted by the Romanian Air Defense at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Jan. 19, 2024. The Dracula Games was a series of mental and physical small-team challenges involving four different countries: the 3rd Infantry Division representing the U.S., the U.K. Eagle Troop representing the U.K., the 12th Croatian Contingent “Iron Boars” representing Croatia, and the Romanian Air Defense “Transylvanian Gepards” representing Romania. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Anthony Ford)

