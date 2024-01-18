Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSA Souda Bay welcomes SNMG2

    NSA Souda Bay welcomes SNMG2

    GREECE

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Nicholas Tenorio 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 19, 2024) Capt. Odin J. Klug (third from right), commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, hosted Rear Adm. Pasquale Esposito (third from left), commander, Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2), on board NSA Souda Bay during a port visit by SNMG2’s flagship, ITS Carlo Bergamini (F590), to the NATO Marathi Pier Complex in Souda Bay, Crete, Greece, on Jan. 19, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 07:47
    Photo ID: 8202915
    VIRIN: 240119-N-YD328-1021
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Souda Bay welcomes SNMG2, by Nicholas Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT