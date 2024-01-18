NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 19, 2024) Capt. Odin J. Klug (third from right), commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, hosted Rear Adm. Pasquale Esposito (third from left), commander, Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2), on board NSA Souda Bay during a port visit by SNMG2’s flagship, ITS Carlo Bergamini (F590), to the NATO Marathi Pier Complex in Souda Bay, Crete, Greece, on Jan. 19, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio)
This work, NSA Souda Bay welcomes SNMG2, by Nicholas Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
