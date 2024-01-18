NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 19, 2024) Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay provides a command brief to members of the World Hellenic Inter-parliamentary Association on Jan. 19, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2024 Date Posted: 01.19.2024 07:47 Photo ID: 8202914 VIRIN: 240119-N-YD328-1012 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 2.04 MB Location: GR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Souda Bay welcomes the World Hellenic Inter-parliamentary Association [Image 2 of 2], by Nicholas Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.