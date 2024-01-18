NSA Souda Bay welcomes the World Hellenic Inter-parliamentary Association

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 19, 2024) The Leadership Triad of Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay poses for a photo with members of the World Hellenic Inter-parliamentary Association prior to providing the association with a command brief and tour of the installation on Jan. 19, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio)

