    Soldiers, families gather to farewell deploying colleagues

    Soldiers, families gather to farewell deploying colleagues

    NAPLES, ITALY

    11.12.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade

    Cpt. Michael Coats, Allied Forces South Battalion chaplain, prays for a deploying Soldier assigned to the 2nd NATO Signal Battalion’s Deployable CIS Module-A. DCM-A based in Grazzanise, Italy, regularly supports NATO operations in deployed areas including NATO Mission Iraq. (Courtesy Photo)

    Soldiers, families gather to farewell deploying colleagues

