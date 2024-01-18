MCAS Futenma Unites: A Celebration of Diversity and Positive Change

U.S. Navy Lt. Anthony Johnson, a native of Alabama with Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, walks up an aisle during a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration on MCAS Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 17, 2023. During the celebration, Marines learned about Dr. King and the political movements of his time through videos and songs addressing racial injustice and the hope for a better future. After taking a pledge to promote equal opportunity, the Marines linked arms and sang together, showing their unity and commitment to equality. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp)

