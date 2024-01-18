Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Futenma Unites: A Celebration of Diversity and Positive Change [Image 3 of 8]

    MCAS Futenma Unites: A Celebration of Diversity and Positive Change

    MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Navy Lt. Anthony Johnson, a native of Alabama with Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, gives remarks during a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration on MCAS Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 17, 2023. During the celebration, Marines learned about Dr. King and the political movements of his time through videos and songs addressing racial injustice and the hope for a better future. After taking a pledge to promote equal opportunity, the Marines linked arms and sang together, showing their unity and commitment to equality. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp)

    Equality
    Change
    MCAS Futenma
    Inclusive
    Embrace Diversity
    Progressive

