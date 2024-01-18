Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘Small but Mighty’ contracting Airmen provide business solutions, enabling mission success [Image 5 of 5]

    ‘Small but Mighty’ contracting Airmen provide business solutions, enabling mission success

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Staff. Sgt. Katrice Corbett, contracting termination, and 1st Lt. Nicholas Kortis, contracting termination, review government contract reference material at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 17, 2024. Contracting specialists support warfighting capabilities through responsive business solutions essential for mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)

    This work, ‘Small but Mighty’ contracting Airmen provide business solutions, enabling mission success [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Stassney Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

