U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Stephanie Harvison, knowledge management technician, sets up a contingency contracting officer fly away kit at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 17, 2024. This kit is used for off network capabilities down range, enabling contracting specialists to help prepare, negotiate and award contracts to qualified vendors from almost anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 02:25
|Photo ID:
|8202703
|VIRIN:
|240117-F-CJ658-1176
|Resolution:
|5793x3854
|Size:
|4.71 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ‘Small but Mighty’ contracting Airmen provide business solutions, enabling mission success [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Stassney Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT