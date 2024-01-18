U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Stephanie Harvison, knowledge management technician, sets up a contingency contracting officer fly away kit at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 17, 2024. This kit is used for off network capabilities down range, enabling contracting specialists to help prepare, negotiate and award contracts to qualified vendors from almost anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2024 Date Posted: 01.19.2024 02:25 Photo ID: 8202703 VIRIN: 240117-F-CJ658-1176 Resolution: 5793x3854 Size: 4.71 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘Small but Mighty’ contracting Airmen provide business solutions, enabling mission success [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Stassney Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.