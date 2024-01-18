‘Small but Mighty’ contracting Airmen provide business solutions, enabling mission success

U.S. Air Force contingency contracting Airmen survey a construction site at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 17, 2024. Contracting specialists support warfighting capabilities through responsive business solutions essential for mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)

