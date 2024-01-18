‘Small but Mighty’ contracting Airmen provide business solutions, enabling mission success

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Grant Van Egeren, contingency contracting officer, notes punch list items at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 17, 2024. Contracting specialists help prepare, negotiate and award contracts to qualified vendors as well as evaluate their performances to ensure that the money spent is put to its best possible use. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)

