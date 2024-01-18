Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘Small but Mighty’ contracting Airmen provide business solutions, enabling mission success [Image 1 of 5]

    ‘Small but Mighty’ contracting Airmen provide business solutions, enabling mission success

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.19.0453

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Grant Van Egeren, contingency contracting officer, notes punch list items at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 17, 2024. Contracting specialists help prepare, negotiate and award contracts to qualified vendors as well as evaluate their performances to ensure that the money spent is put to its best possible use. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)

