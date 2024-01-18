NSW Conducts Operations Aboard USS Carl Vinson

240118-N-PQ495-1265 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 18, 2024) A Naval Special Warfare (NSW) operator repels from an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4, during a fast-rope evolution on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson, flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Larissa T. Dougherty)

