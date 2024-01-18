Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSW Conducts Operations Aboard USS Carl Vinson [Image 1 of 5]

    NSW Conducts Operations Aboard USS Carl Vinson

    JAPAN

    01.18.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Special Warfare Group ONE

    240118-N-PQ495-1116 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 18, 2024) Naval Special Warfare (NSW) operators prepare to repel from an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4, during a fast-rope evolution on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson, flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Larissa T. Dougherty)

    NSW
    Naval Special Warfare
    USS Carl Vinson
    Fleet Integration

