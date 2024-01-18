Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWHS-1 FEX [Image 22 of 23]

    MWHS-1 FEX

    CAMP HANSEN, JAPAN

    01.18.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Navaeh Longoria, an aviation supply management specialist with Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron (MWHS) 1, provides security during a field exercise at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 18, 2023. MWHS-1 conducted rear area security combat readiness rehearsals, which allowed Marines the opportunity to assess their readiness in a field environment and engage in team-based training exercises. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWHS-1 FEX [Image 23 of 23], by Cpl Kyle Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    usmc
    1st MAW
    readiness
    MWHS-1

