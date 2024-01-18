MWHS-1 FEX

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Derek Davis, an aviation supply management specialist with Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron (MWHS) 1, provides security during a field exercise at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 18, 2023. MWHS-1 conducted rear area security combat readiness rehearsals, which allowed Marines the opportunity to assess their readiness in a field environment and engage in team-based training exercises. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)

