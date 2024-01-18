Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MWHS-1 FEX [Image 18 of 23]

    MWHS-1 FEX

    CAMP HANSEN, JAPAN

    01.18.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron (MWHS) 1 patrol during a field exercise at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 18, 2023. MWHS-1 conducted rear area security combat readiness rehearsals, which allowed Marines the opportunity to assess their readiness in a field environment and engage in team-based training exercises. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 23:29
    Photo ID: 8202658
    VIRIN: 240118-M-MO098-1089
    Resolution: 4924x3283
    Size: 10.61 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWHS-1 FEX [Image 23 of 23], by Cpl Kyle Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MWHS-1 FEX
    MWHS-1 FEX
    MWHS-1 FEX
    MWHS-1 FEX
    MWHS-1 FEX
    MWHS-1 FEX
    MWHS-1 FEX
    MWHS-1 FEX
    MWHS-1 FEX
    MWHS-1 FEX
    MWHS-1 FEX
    MWHS-1 FEX
    MWHS-1 FEX
    MWHS-1 FEX
    MWHS-1 FEX
    MWHS-1 FEX
    MWHS-1 FEX
    MWHS-1 FEX
    MWHS-1 FEX
    MWHS-1 FEX
    MWHS-1 FEX
    MWHS-1 FEX
    MWHS-1 FEX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    usmc
    1st MAW
    readiness
    MWHS-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT