MWHS-1 FEX

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron (MWHS) 1 drag a simulated casualty during a simulated squad attack during a field exercise at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 18, 2023. MWHS-1 conducted rear area security combat readiness rehearsals, which allowed Marines the opportunity to assess their readiness in a field environment and engage in team-based training exercises. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)

Date Taken: 01.18.2024
Location: CAMP HANSEN, JP