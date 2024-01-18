MWHS-1 FEX

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Daniel Gonzalez, a supply chain and materiel management specialist with Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron (MWHS) 1, provides security while conducting a simulated squad attack during a field exercise at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 18, 2023. MWHS-1 conducted rear area security combat readiness rehearsals, which allowed Marines the opportunity to assess their readiness in a field environment and engage in team-based training exercises. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2024 23:29
|Photo ID:
|8202653
|VIRIN:
|240118-M-MO098-1080
|Resolution:
|3539x5309
|Size:
|9.01 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
