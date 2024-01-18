USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct morning colors

Airman Apprentice Rebekah Robinson, from Mobile, Alabama, left, and Airman Elijah Sencion, from West Palm, Florida, salute the national ensign while conducting morning colors on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 17. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of the Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interest in the Indo-Pacific region.

