Airman Elijah Sencion, from West Palm, Florida, raises the national ensign while conducting morning colors on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 17. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of the Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interest in the Indo-Pacific region.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2024 22:15
|Photo ID:
|8202627
|VIRIN:
|240117-N-UF592-1093
|Resolution:
|1973x2967
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct morning colors [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
