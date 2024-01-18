Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors take Navy-wide E-7 advancement exam [Image 2 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors take Navy-wide E-7 advancement exam

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.18.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), take the Navy-wide E-7 advancement exam at the Fleet Recreation Center Gym while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 18. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 22:07
    Photo ID: 8202618
    VIRIN: 240118-N-SO660-1005
    Resolution: 2535x3280
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors take Navy-wide E-7 advancement exam [Image 6 of 6], by SA Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    Advancement exam
    Navy
    MWR
    USS Ronald Reagan

