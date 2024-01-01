U.S. Navy Sailors from Amphibious Construction Battalion (ACB) 1 help construct a road during Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Jan. 19, 2024. Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Ens. Lacy Burkett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2024 Date Posted: 01.18.2024 21:05 Photo ID: 8202594 VIRIN: 240119-N-JV183-1003 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 4.16 MB Location: CHUUK, FM Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Road Construction [Image 3 of 3], by ENS Lacy Burkett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.