U.S. Navy Sailors from Amphibious Construction Battalion (ACB) 1 help construct a road during Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Jan. 19, 2024. Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Ens. Lacy Burkett)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2024 21:05
|Photo ID:
|8202593
|VIRIN:
|240119-N-JV183-1002
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.58 MB
|Location:
|CHUUK, FM
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Road Construction [Image 3 of 3], by ENS Lacy Burkett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
