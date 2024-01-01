Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Road Construction [Image 1 of 3]

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Road Construction

    CHUUK, MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Ensign Lacy Burkett 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    U.S. Navy Sailors from Amphibious Construction Battalion (ACB) 1 help construct a road during Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Jan. 19, 2024. Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Ens. Lacy Burkett)

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Road Construction [Image 3 of 3], by ENS Lacy Burkett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific Partnership
    engineering
    road construction
    PP24
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1
    Pacific Partnership 2024

