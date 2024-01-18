Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division hosts D-Series 2024

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Josiah Jenkins 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Air Force personnel compete along side the 10th Mountain Division soldiers in the annual D-Series competition on Fort Drum, New York, on January 18, 2024. The weeklong competition harkens back to the famous divisional maneuvers held on Camp Hale, Colorado, in 1944, the days of the original 10th Mountain Division. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Josiah Jenkins)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division hosts D-Series 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Josiah Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    10th Mountain Division D-Series 2024
    10th Mountain Division host D-Series
    10th Mountain Division hosts D-Series 2024

