10th Mountain Division hosts D-Series 2024

Air Force personnel compete along side the 10th Mountain Division soldiers in the annual D-Series competition on Fort Drum, New York, on January 18, 2024. The weeklong competition harkens back to the famous divisional maneuvers held on Camp Hale, Colorado, in 1944, the days of the original 10th Mountain Division. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Josiah Jenkins)

