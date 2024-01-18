10th Mountain Division host D-Series

Command Sergeant Major Nema Mobar, the 10th Mountain Division's Command Sergeant Major, observes soldiers as they compete in events during the D-Series competition on Fort Drum, New York, on January 18, 2024. D-Series references the culminating exercise the original 10th Mountain Division Soldiers went through from March-April in 1944, to prepare for combat in the mountains of Italy. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Josiah Jenkins)

