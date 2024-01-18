Command Sergeant Major Nema Mobar, the 10th Mountain Division's Command Sergeant Major, observes soldiers as they compete in events during the D-Series competition on Fort Drum, New York, on January 18, 2024. D-Series references the culminating exercise the original 10th Mountain Division Soldiers went through from March-April in 1944, to prepare for combat in the mountains of Italy. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Josiah Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2024 20:13
|Photo ID:
|8202554
|VIRIN:
|240118-A-KT680-6803
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|8.95 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th Mountain Division host D-Series [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Josiah Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
